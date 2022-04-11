Gennadiy Golovkin explores Tokyo after beating Ryota Murata

40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin unified the IBF and WBA (Super) Middleweight Titles by knocking out Ryota Murata in his latest appearance, earning himself a shot at Canelo Alvarez for the third time. Despite carrying a year-plus ring-rust, Golovkin had a pretty easy night against his Japanese rival.

He flew to Japan to beat Murata and, having earned the win just one day after his birthday, Golovkin is now treating himself by exploring the country. ‘GGG’ took to social media to reveal he had visited various places in Tokyo as well as Mount Fuji.

Golovkin delivered a flawless performance with moments of excitement in the fight. His punches sent Murata's mouth guard flying and he is now the man with the most belts at 160lbs.

Golovkin also netted a multi-million dollar payday, which could very well be doubled if he takes on Canelo Alvarez in an epic trilogy later this year. Alvarez needs to beat WBA 175lbs champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 to enable the trilogy clash.

Upon gaining a potential win, Canelo would bring one of the biggest trilogies in the sport to fruition.

Gennadiy Golovkin seems prepared for the Canelo Alvarez trilogy

Many fans believe that Golovkin should have earned a win over Alvarez in their first fight. The bout ended in a draw, which set the road for a rematch. The second fight was also close, but Canelo managed to edge himself with some extra points and had his hand raised. However, 'GGG' believes he should have won the second fight.

A lot has changed since Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin last battled in 2018. Golovkin has had four fights since then, while Alvarez will be appearing in his 8th against Bivol. In the meantime, Canelo has captured the entire super middleweight division by beating three then-undefeated champions and a mandatory challenger.

The Mexican superstar is now the maiden undisputed 168lbs champion in boxing. None of these factors have shrunk GGG’s confidence, who has been vocal about his perception of the P4P king. While Canelo believes the third fight will be personal, Golovkin seems to consider it just business.

