“Morning routine” - Gennadiy Golovkin shares snippet of workout ahead of Canelo Alvarez trilogy bout

Less than two months ahead of his return to the ring against arch-rival Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin has shared glimpses of his workout routine.

‘GGG’ will face Alvarez for the third time on September 17 at T-Mobile Arena, the site of their first two meetings in 2017 and 2018. On the line for their trilogy match is Alvarez’s Undisputed Super Middleweight Title.

In a Twitter post, the Kazakhstani fighter dropped a snippet of his preparations for his mega-fight against the Mexican superstar. Sharing two photos of him jogging and stretching, Golovkin wrote:

“Morning routine.”

Since losing to Alvarez in 2018, Golovkin (42-1, 37 KOs) went on to win his next four fights, winning the WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in the process. The 40-year-old last fought April this year, where he scored a ninth-round technical knockout win against Ryota Murata.

For his part, the 31-year-old Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a shocking loss at the hands of WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision.

Gennadiy Golovkin fighting at 168 lbs for the first time

In his 16-year professional career, Gennadiy Golovkin has been a middleweight. His highly anticipated matchup against Canelo Alvarez in September will mark the first time the Kazakh will move up to the 168-pound division.

As per Eddie Hearn, this will help the 40-year-old middleweight champion in taking on boxing’s biggest attraction.

Hearn previously said:

“I think the move to 168 is going to really help Gennadiy Golovkin, don’t forget he’s been at 160 for nine, ten years of his career. I thought he looked a little bit weight drained out there in Japan, and I think 168 is going to help him.”

The British promoter was referring to Golovkin’s fight against Ryota Murata where the former started sluggish.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a controversial split draw despite Golovkin outlanding Alvarez in 10 of the 12 rounds, according to compubox punch stats.

The rematch in 2018 was once again not without controversy as Alvarez defeated Golovkin via majority decision after 12 rounds.

Watch the full fight highlights of Gennadiy Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez II:

Considering Alvarez's most recent outing, one can expect the Mexican to come out looking to prove a point against a veteran 'GGG'. However, despite the age difference, Golovkin has proven to be in top form.

Their previous meetings have produced fireworks and fans will hope to witness the same in the upcoming trilogy bout.

