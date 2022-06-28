"This is an outstanding fight for me"- Gennadiy Golovkin shows respect towards Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy Golovkin has acknowledged that his fight with Canelo Alvarez on September 17 is a phenomenal fight for boxing. Canelo will defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas following a shock defeat against Dmitry Bivol back in May.

There has been no love lost between Canelo and Golovkin, who have shared the ring twice previously. In 2017, a draw was decided in a bout that many believed 'GGG' deserved to win. Meanwhile, in 2018, Alvarez was given a majority points decision in another highly competitive contest that could have gone either way.

Watch the full fight replay of Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 here:

Here's what Golovkin said at the recent New York press conference:

"I'd like to say that I'm very happy to be here and to have Canelo Alvarez as my opponent for the upcoming fight... But I believe this is an outstanding fight for me, it's an outstanding fight for the world of boxing. I do not think we have a personal rivalry but September 17 is coming, whatever unfinished business we have we are going to meet each other in the ring and resolve it."

Watch the full press conference:

Gennadiy Golovkin promises to be at his best against Canelo Alvarez

Golovkin continued by expressing how he plans to be at his absolute best when facing Canelo Alvarez in September:

"I guarantee to you all that you will see the best Gennadiy Golovkin. Whatever I know, whatever skills I have. I'm going to demonstrate them in the ring on September 17."

'GGG' is coming off an impressive ninth round stoppage victory over Ryota Murata which took place at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Despite very competitive early rounds, the Kazakh boxer proved too relentless for Murata. With his victory, Golovkin unified the IBO, WBA (Super) and IBF Middleweight Championships.

Watch the fight highlights between Golovkin and Murata:

At the age of 40, many believe Golovkin is well past his best. Canelo, on the other hand, is only 31 and still in the prime of his career. Hence, many pundits think Alvarez will have the perfect opportunity to set the record straight against his long-term rival and potentially win in more convincing fashion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far