Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata rescheduled for April 9th in Japan

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryoto Murata has finally been rescheduled. The fight was initially going to take place on 29th December last year. However, due to the spread of the Omicron vairant of COVID-19, Japan imposed strict restrictions and the fight had to be postponed.

"ANNOUNCED: Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata for the WBA & IBF middleweight world titles has now been rescheduled for April 9th in Japan."

'GGG' is coming off a two-year lay-off from boxing and will look to return with a bang. There are a lot of questions over Golovkin's speed and sharpness after two years out of the ring and at 39 years of age.

Gennadiy Golovkin will look prove his doubters wrong by putting on a dominant performance against Murata. This fight will also help Golovkin secure his fight against Canelo Alvarez later on in the year.

Canelo Alvarez is currently preparing to take on Dmitry Bivol, after which he will look to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight for the ages.

Canelo Alvarez talks Gennadiy Golovkin fight and reveals why it is personal

Canelo Alvarez spoke to the media following the first press conference for his upcoming fight. Canelo will be taking on Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. If he wins, he will look to take on Golovkin. Here's what he had to say when a reporter asked him if the fight against Golovkin was personal:

"Yeah, he talk a lot of s***, he talk a lot of things. But, we gonna see. First is first right, we need to win May 7th, I'm focused hundred percent on this fight and it's not an easy fight, it's a hard fight for me. But hundred percent in this fight and then we talk about that fight."

If Canelo and 'GGG' do end up finalizing their fight, this one will be for all of the bragging rights. Canelo will either be able to put an end to the question of Gennadiy Golovkin or he will have added a second loss to his professional boxing career.

