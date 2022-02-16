"Happy to be back" - Gennady Golovkin begins training camp for his unification fight against Ryota Murata

Gennady Golovkin has begun training for his unification bout against Ryota Murata. He posted a photo on Twitter to let his fans know that he is back in camp and looking forward to big fights in 2022.

Alongside a photo of himself in the gym, 'GGG' wrote:

"Happy to be back at training camp and to see my team. Hope that a date for the unification fight with Ryota Murata rescheduled for early April will be announced soon. I'm looking forward to traveling to Japan and to more BIG things in 2022"

'Triple G' last fought in December 2020 against Kamil Szeremeta, where he secured a seventh-round victory.

Since that fight, Golovkin has taken a hiatus from the ring, but is now looking to get back into action against WBA Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata. The pair were originally set to fight on December 29 last year. However, the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new date for the fight is yet to be announced. Nevertheless, the fight will take place in Japan, as originally planned. The fight was originally supposed to be held at the Saitama Super Arena. Promoters are now looking to set the date and location of the fight in April this year.

Gennady Golovkin must win against Ryota Murata for a chance to fight Canelo Alvarez

'Triple G' will look to win against the Japanese Middleweight Champion in order to secure a fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Reports suggest that Canelo will fight in the first half of this year. If he is able to win that fight, the Mexican will look to take on Gennady Golovkin for their highly-awaited trilogy fight. Canelo vs. 'Triple G' is undoubtedly one of the greatest, most closely fought rivalries of all time.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Canelo Alvarez is 'close to sealing trilogy fight with rival Gennady Golovkin as part of £63m deal' trib.al/6o2UofP Canelo Alvarez is 'close to sealing trilogy fight with rival Gennady Golovkin as part of £63m deal' trib.al/6o2UofP

Both are exceptional fighters who have dominated their divisions for years. When they took each other on for the first time, the fight was so closely contested that it ended in a draw.

The second time around, Canelo managed to pull off a split-decision win against Golovkin. The result was at thje the center of a massive debate between boxing pundits and fans.

MacIntosh Ross @punchingprof Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin I was a thriller. Look at these guys finish out the fight! Glad they’ll be doing it one more time. Regardless your thoughts on the decision, I think we can all agree thatCanelo Alvarez vsGennady Golovkin I was a thriller. Look at these guys finish out the fight! Glad they’ll be doing it one more time. #boxing Regardless your thoughts on the decision, I think we can all agree that 🇲🇽 Canelo Alvarez vs 🇰🇿 Gennady Golovkin I was a thriller. Look at these guys finish out the fight! Glad they’ll be doing it one more time. #boxing https://t.co/JhISFyu9ls

Many believed that the fight should have been scored a draw, while others believed that Golovkin did enough to earn the nod himself.

Fans have been begging for a third fight to settle the score and end the debate once and for all. We'll soon find out if it will come to fruition.

