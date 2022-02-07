"Always Continue To Learn" - George Kambosos Jr. shows off slick fighting technique

In a recent video on social media, George Kambosos Jr. displayed his striking skills while putting in some pad work with his team. He also sent his fans a strong message about the importance of being a persistent student of the game:

"Reach The Top The Mountain But Always Continue To Learn, Perfect The Craft And Dedicate Yourself! Beautiful Work In The Office, Beautiful Shoot, Switch In Stance And Shoot Again."

Check out George Kambosos Jr.'s training video below:

'Ferocious' is currently coming off a massive split decision win against Teofimo Lopez at the Hulu Theater at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Two judges scored the contest 115-112 and 115-111 in Kambosos' favor, while the dissenting judge had the fight 114-113 for Lopez.

The Australian underdog survived a 10-round onslaught to walk away with the win to lay claim to the WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring Lightweight Championships.

Devin Haney believes a fight against George Kambosos Jr. makes the most sense

Matchmakers are currently targeting a lightweight showdown between George Kambosos Jr. and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. However, the negotiations for the fight have not been moving too smoothly.

In a recent interaction with Fight Hub TV, Haney offered some insight into the prospects of a clash between the two lightweight titleholders.

He admitted that his team, Devin Haney Promotions and Matchroom Boxing were gunning to set up the clash:

“I think it’s a huge possibility that [I’ll fight Kambosos], it’s a fight that makes the most sense. If you ask anybody, the fight that makes the most sense, the fight that’s easiest to make is me vs. George Kambosos with all the belts. It leaves no more doubt, there’s no more confusion, and that’s the fight to be made."

Check out Devin Haney's interaction with the media below:

However, he argued that Kambosos and his team were trying to bag the maximum amount of money by throwing names like Ryan Garcia, Vasiliy Lomachenko and more into the mix.

'The Dream' went on to blame George Kambosos Jr.'s promoter Lou DiBella for derailing negotiations and creating a significant amount of confusion. He strongly asserted that his team was willing to jump through all the hoops to set up the fight. However, they are yet to receive an offer from the Australian's camp.

Edited by John Cunningham