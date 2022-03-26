"The offer is well below" - Eddie Hearn critical of George Kambosos Jr's offer to Devin Haney

Eddie Hearn doesn't seem thrilled with George Kambosos Jr.'s offer to Devin Haney.

The Australian captured the unified lightweight title with a decision win over Teofimo Lopez last November. After defeating 'The Takeover', Kambosos Jr. was seemingly called out by the entire 135-pound division.

Kambosos Jr. quickly narrowed down on a single target, Vasily Lomachenko. It was reported that the two sides nearly made the bout official for later this year. However, the fight was called off after 'Loma' joined the Ukrainian military following Russia's invasion.

Following Lomachenko's fight cancelation, Kambosos Jr. has instead settled on Devin Haney as his next opponent. However, it's safe to say that Eddie Hearn isn't thrilled with the lightweight champion's offer to his fighter. In an interview with SecondsOut, he said:

"We'll take this fight, but the offer is well below what I believe this fight is worth to Devin Haney. But he's a guy that wants legacy, and he believes he can win this fight. If he does, he becomes undisputed world champion, so he's doing it because this is the fight to take."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below:

George Kambosos Jr. pays his respect to Vasyl Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. recently applauded Vasyl Lomachenko for his decision to defend his country.

While 'Loma' was set to fight for the undisputed lightweight title, he decided to return home when he got word of his country being invaded by Russia. The former champion wasn't even in the country when the war began, but rushed home as soon as he could.

Following his return home, the 34-year-old decided to enroll in the Ukrainian military. He was one of many notable athletes to take up the call for arms. His friend and current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk also enlisted, as well as former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Weeks after he joined the military, Lomachenko was given clearance to leave the country to train if he wanted. While his friend Usyk decided to take that offer, 'Loma' turned the offer down. Rather than fight for a world title, he's decided to continue fighting for his country.

In response to seeing the news that Lomachenko turned down the fight, Kambosos Jr. decided to show his respect. He took to social media to tell the former champion to stay safe, and that they will fight in the future.

See Kambosos Jr.'s post below:

George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr @georgekambosos 🏻 please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless @VasylLomachenko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your countryplease stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless @VasylLomachenko I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country 🙏🏻🇺🇦 please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin, we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless

