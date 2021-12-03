"He cleaned out the division" - Gervonta Davis defends Canelo Alvarez against criticism for moving up to cruiserweight 

Gervonta Davis believes Canelo Alvarez has every right to move up to the cruiserweight division and challenge WBC champion Ilunga Makabu after clearing out the super middleweight class.

Following his victory over Caleb Plant in the undisputed championship fight on November 6, Alvarez will now fight Makabu sometime in mid-2022. The WBC approved the bout earlier this month after a request from Eddy Reynoso, the trainer and manager of Canelo.

Speaking at a workout watched over by media personnel, 'Tank' defended Canelo Alvarez amid criticism from several people in the boxing world who've suggested he's made the wrong decision.

"Fighting who [at super middleweight]? He cleaned up the division, didn't he? So, I mean, he can do what he wants. That is the whole beauty of it, you know what I mean."

Watch Gervonta Davis speak to reporters during a media-allowed workout below:

Canelo Alvarez currently holds a 57-1-2 record in his career. He is the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight champion.

Alvarez has won world titles in four different weight classes. His only loss came against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in September 2013

Gervonta Davis will put his lightweight championship on the line against Isaac Cruz this weekend

The unbeaten Gervonta Davis (25-0) will defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight belt against Isaac Cruz (22-1-1) this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Davis also holds the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title at the moment and is a former WBA (Super) and IBF super featherweight champion.

Gervonta Davis has only one victory by decision in his career and has knocked out 24 opponents. He is ranked as the fourth-best active super lightweight in the world by ESPN and BoxRec.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cruz, on the other hand, has stepped in for former interim WBA lightweight champ Rolando Romero last month to face Davis. Romero pulled out due to sexual assault allegations made against him.

Edited by Harvey Leonard