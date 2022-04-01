Hafthor Bjornsson reveals whether he will rematch Eddie Hall next

Hafthor Bjornsson doesn't sound too keen on rematching Eddie Hall right away.

'The Mountain' and 'The Beast' faced off two weeks ago after years of build-up. The bout was postponed multiple times due to injuries and to allow both men to train. However, when they finally hit the ring, the fight lived up to the hype.

Hall showcased some huge power and surprising quickness early on. While having great success in the early rounds, Bjornsson came on strong in the final frames. He scored two knockdowns to eventually clinch the victory via unanimous decision.

While there is a rematch clause in the contract for a potential second installment, it likely won't be activated. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bjornsson gave his thoughts on a potential second bout, and opined that it's not something he's too interested in.

He said:

"Is Eddie the next fight? I don't think so. I think the right way for us to do this is for Eddie to have some more fights, and for me to have some more fights. If we both win our fights we can build some hype to a future fight. Maybe in a year or two, Eddie and I can fight again."

Watch Hafthor Bjornsson's video on his YouTube channel below:

Eddie Hall seeks a rematch with Hafthor Bjornsson next

While Hafthor Bjornsson isn't sure if a rematch is next, Eddie Hall hopes there is.

The boxing match was the first for the former Strongman. While many expected him to get dominated in the bout due to his inexperience, he put on a great show and had success in multiple rounds. Sadly, that small success wasn't enough, as he went on to lose on the scorecards.

In the build-up to the fight, Hall was the first to disclose that there was a rematch clause. In a post-fight interview with Global Boxing TV, 'The Beast' revealed that he is indeed hoping for the second installment next.

He said:

"Hey guys, obviously you've seen the result, a loss on my behalf. But you know what? I can take things like a man, it is what it is, that's boxing. End of the day, I've just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match. I'd like to see anybody else get the balls and do that. It's been a hell of a journey, I've enjoyed it, hopefully there's a rematch and we can do business again."

Edited by Harvey Leonard