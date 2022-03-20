Who won the Thor Björnsson vs. Eddie Hall fight (19th March 2022)?

Thor Björnsson and Eddie Hall finally clashed in Dubai after years of build-up. In what was the heaviest boxing bout to date, Thor Björnsson def. Eddie Hall via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54).

The two former strongmen have had beef since their days as active competitors. In 2020, a boxing match between the two was announced to settle the rivalry. However, the original September 2021 matchup was postponed due to Hall suffering an injury.

In his place, Björnsson took on Devon Larratt and won via knockout. Once Hall healed, the bout was set for Dubai this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the rivalry only heated up more. The two men nearly brawled at their fight week press conference after 'The Beast' insulted his foe's mother.

The two fought on the free Segi TV service. The event itself officially had no undercard, however, there was a Probellum branded card prior to the Hall vs. Björnsson which happened at the same venue.

Thor Björnsson vs. Eddie Hall kept people engaged with its back and forth action

Thor Björnsson ended his rivalry with Eddie Hall on Saturday night in Dubai. Early in the bout, it didn't look good for 'The Mountain'. Hall came out early firing right hands and tagged his foe multiple times in the first round. The second frame wasn't much better, as 'The Beast' continued to look for heavy power shots.

However, the bout turned close to the third round. Björnsson began to find a home for his jab and began to slow the fight down as his foe began to tire in his first ever boxing match. The Icelander began to showcase his experience as he displayed better cardio and combinations.

The third round also featured one of the biggest moments of the fight, as Björnsson knocked down Hall. While 'The Beast' showed heart to get to his feet, he was badly outgunned for the rest of the fight. He would hit the mat once again in the sixth round, but was able to pererve to make the judges' scorecards.

Roy @BoyReattie #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! 😂 #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor https://t.co/TnSUdehfxd

