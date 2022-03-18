"He's a little boy" - Eddie Hall reacts to Thor Bjornsson trying to brawl at press conference

Eddie Hall seemingly isn't a fan of Thor Bjornsson trying to fight him at their press conference earlier this week.

The two Strongmen are finally set to clash this weekend in Dubai after years of bad blood. The rivalry showed itself in spades in their pre-fight press conference, where a brawl between the two giants nearly occurred.

LADbible @ladbible It's all booted off at the Eddie Hall vs Thor press conference 🥊 It's all booted off at the Eddie Hall vs Thor press conference 🥊 https://t.co/ABT5qqvw2l

A scuffle nearly kicked off after Hall told Bjornsson to take control of his mother, who was berating him offstage. In response, 'The Mountain' tried to fight his friend-turned-foe. Luckily, he was stopped before anything got too out of control.

Hall recently commented on the whole situation. In an interview with iFL TV, he chalked up the incident to Bjornsson being a child, saying:

"Thor just can't control himself. He's obviously just a wild man, and this is the problem... He hasn't been in the ring with someone who's going to take his head off yet. He's a little boy, he can't control himself. He's a little boy. As soon as someone stands up to him, he s**** himself evidently."

Watch Eddie Hall's interview with iFL TV below:

Eddie Hall reveals he's in tremendous shape ahead of his boxing debut

Eddie Hall is making his boxing debut this weekend. The former Strongman has seemingly taken his entire journey into the ring very seriously.

Unlike his foe Thor Bjornsson, this will be his first time in the ring competing. Also unlike 'The Mountain', he's kept his training more under wraps. While Bjornsson has been putting out videos of his training and sparring, Hall has been quieter.

That doesn't mean he hasn't been training. In the build-up to the fight, the Brit has been slowly but surely showing his progress on social media. Along with training to sharpen his skills, he's also shed a lot of weight in preparation for the bout.

On his YouTube channel, he's revealed that he's in tremendous shape for his fight this weekend. He also noted that he lost a lot of weight due to a recent illness. However, he noted that it's a good thing, saying:

"Everything's feeling good. I'm feeling sharp, feeling nimble. I'm actually, I've lost, coz of me illness I've lost eight kilos so might have done me a favor. So, this is probably the best and lightest I've been since I was probably twenty two years of age. And I'm thirty four now, thirty four years of age, hundred and forty seven, forty eight kilo, feeling good."

Watch Eddie Hall discuss his training below:

