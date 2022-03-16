"He was gonna stand and fight" - Bob Arum talks about how Vasyl Lomachenko enlisted to defend Ukraine from Russia

Bob Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, has nothing but respect and praise for Vasyl Lomachenko. 'The Matrix', who is represented by Top Rank, is currently defending his country Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Arum spoke about Lomachenko's reasoning for joining the Ukrainian armed forces. He said:

"As he said and told Egis that he felt his obligation was to the people of Ukraine. He was gonna stand and fight against the Russian aggression. Now that to me is real heroism."

Watch Bob Arum's interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Arum also spoke about how 'The Matrix' could easily have brought his family all the way to the United States, since he has a green card as well. However, boxers like Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk are putting up a great example for their country by stepping up to defend their nation during times of war. Not many boxers in the world would give up their lavish lives to protect their country.

Lomachenko was on the verge of securing a deal against George Kambosos Jr., the Unified Lightweight Champion. Now that he is fighting in the war, the parties involved are unsure when he will return to the ring.

Bob Arum clears the air on Tyson Fury retirement rumors

Bob Arum has cleared the air on Tyson Fury's comments about wanting to retire. Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte in his next and possibly final pro boxing bout next month. In the same interview with Fight Hub TV, Arum revealed what the future holds for 'The Gypsy King':

"I think when he sees what's out there - maybe Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk - he might stick around. If there's another big fight for him, he will in my opinion, without question, take that fight."

Many fans believed that Fury hinted at retirement in order to sell more tickets. That may just be true and it certainly seems to have worked as they expect more than 100,000 people to attend the fight at the Wembley Stadium in London.

