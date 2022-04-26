Hollywood star Idris Elba opens up on helping people through boxing - "Things that I could control"

Idris Elba has discussed how boxing can help change lives.

The Hollywood star and actor is a noted fan of combat sports. The 49-year-old has previously trained in boxing as well as kickboxing, and is now attempting to use the knowledge he learned inside the ring to help other individuals. Specifically, he wants to help troubled young people through the squared circle.

Elba is now the star of the BBC's Fight School. The actor will attempt to take eight people and show them the ropes of the boxing ring. By training and competing, he will try to help them get their lives back on track.

In an interview with the BBC, he discussed his goals with the television show. He also talked about his own issues growing up, which were helped by combat sports.

Discussing his childhood, Elba said:

"I'm seeing all these issues that young people face versus, when I was young. Well, I'm still young [laughs]. But, when I was younger, my issues were things I could control to a degree. Choices I made, my environment, the area I grew up, influenced me. I love coming back [to where I lived as a kid]. But, as a young man, growing up in an inner city, it wasn't easy."

Watch Idris Elba discuss his childhood below:

Idris Elba had a brief run as a kickboxer

Idris Elba grew up working out and training at his community boxing gym in England. However, he never competed in the sport in a professional fashion.

Shockingly, at the age of 44, Elba decided that he was going to put his training to good use. Except, he decided not to compete inside the boxing ring. Instead, he opted to have a kickboxing match.

The actor enlisted Muay Thai coach Kieran Keddle for a year-long training camp to learn the ins and outs of kickboxing. The training, which was documented by Discovery, led to his professional kickboxing debut against Lionel Graves in August 2016.

The debut was a successful one for Elba. He dominated his Dutch foe en route to a knockout victory. Following the win, the actor showed interest in competing in another bout, however, it never came to frution.

Instead, he's decided to take some young kids under his wing to show them what boxing can do for their lives in his BBC series.

Edited by Harvey Leonard