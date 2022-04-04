"No one is beating her in that division" - Hughie Fury on Savannah Marshall knockout and his future at Heavyweight

Hughie Fury is under the impression that no one can beat his stablemate Savannah Marshall in the women's middleweight division. Marshall successfully defended her WBO Championship on Saturday night by knocking out Femke Hermans in the 3rd round.

Fury had the following to say in an interview with iFL TV:

"No one is definitely beating her [Marshall] in that division. Look at the replay and look at her [Claressa Shields'] face. She thought it was going to go the distance because she never predicted the knockout. It was in devastating fashion and Claressa knows deep down that's going to happen to her. The fight's got to happen, its the two best in the division so they got nowhere else to go."

With this victory, an undisputed fight between Marshall and Claressa Shields could take place in the summer. In February, Shields fought the previously undefeated Ema Kozin and captured a 12 round unanimous decision victory. The American and the 'Silent Assassin' came face-to-face following Marshall's success.

Watch them stare down below:

What's next for Hughie Fury?

During the same interview, Hughie Fury explained what's next in his heavyweight career:

"Hopefully there's some big news coming very soon. Its been a while since I've last been out, so hopefully got some big news so stay tuned. I just want to get out there and fight and its hard to get the fights. Hopefully, we've got some insane concrete news coming before the summer."

Fury's last fight was in October when he defeated Christian Hammer in a 5th round stoppage victory. The German retired on his stool due to a bicep injury. Since losing to Alexander Povetkin in 2019, the cousin of Tyson Fury has strung together a few good victories, including one against experienced heavyweight Mariusz Wach.

It remains to be seen if Fury can fight a higher quality opponent in his next bout and put himself back in the mix to challenge for a world title. Joe Joyce still has not got an opponent, and a fight against Fury could be a lucrative domestic dust-up.

Watch Hughie Fury's full interview with iFL TV below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari