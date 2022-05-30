"Not long 'til he gets his face smashed in" - Hughie Fury threatens Michael Hunter

Hughie Fury has already taken to social media to threaten his next opponent, Michael Hunter II. A fight between the two, announced today, is currently scheduled for early July.

Sky Sports Boxing posted a clip of Hughie Fury speaking about the fight shortly after the announcement. In the clip, Fury says:

"July 2nd, me vs. Michael Hunter. As you can see, beautiful scenery behind me. In the south of France, training camp. Not long to go 'til he gets his face smashed in. See yous all there. God bless."

Fury is a cousin of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who also recently posted videos of himself training in the south of France. The heavyweight, however, announced his retirement following his bout against Dillian Whyte earlier this year.

Hughie Fury's career at a glance

Hughie Fury recently told Boxing News that he wanted a fight with Michael Hunter, who he believed was "avoided" in the heavyweight division. Fury also told the magazine that he's been watching Hunter for years and has respect for his talent.

Fury's most recent bout was against Christian Hammer in October 2021. He stopped the former European Champion in the fifth round of their fight. Prior to that, he fought Mariusz Wach, a Polish heavyweight with a current record of 36-8. In 2019, Fury lost to Alexander Povetkin by unanimous decision.

'The Fists of Fury' has a record of 26-3 with 15 knockouts. He turned professional in 2013 and all of his losses have come in the last five years. They include bouts with Kubrat Pulev and Joseph Parker. The fight with Parker in 2017 was a WBO Heavyweight Title shot - the sole world title Fury has challenged for. July's fight with Hunter is considered an eliminator fight for the WBA Title, which is currently held by Oleksandr Usyk.

Since his loss to Parker, the British fighter has had a shaky record. His wins since 2017 include Sam Sexton, Chris Norrad, Samuel Peter and Pavel Sour. However, the toughest opponents he faced - Pulev and Povetkin - both beat him. If he wins against Hunter, the contender may once again find himself rising through the ranks.

