"I'm ready to go win a title at cruiserweight" - Sergey Kovalev ready for return after a three-year absence

Sergey Kovalev is set to return to the ring for the first time since 2019.

'The Krusher' has been out of action since his loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2019. Following the loss, the Russian has run into multiple unfortunate issues and had many bouts canceled as a result.

Kovalev was originally set to fight light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera in April 2020, but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was then scheduled to face Bektemir Melikuziev in January this year. That, too, was canceled after Kovalev tested positive for banned substances.

He's now finally set to return next month against Tervel Pulev on Triller pay-per-view. The bout will be Kovalev's cruiserweight debut.

Kovalev discussed the change in weight class at a pre-fight press conference earlier this week, saying:

“I'm really happy to be back in the boxing world because I didn't fight for a long time. I miss fighting. I'm interested in what I can do in the next division where I can fight without losing weight. I'm excited and ready to go win the next title [at cruiserweight]."

Watch the full press conference below:

Sergey Kovalev's last fight was in 2019 against Canelo Alvarez

Sergey Kovalev's upcoming bout against Tervel Pulev will be his first in nearly three years. It'll be hard to top the dramatics of his last bout in 2019 against Canelo Alvarez.

The Russian took the fight against the Mexican superstar just a few months after a war with Anthony Yarde. The short layoff, combined with Kovalev's age and Alvarez's ability, had the Mexican as a heavy favorite. However, the 39-year-old did his best to prove the oddsmakers wrong.

Straying from his typical style of boxing, Kovalev wasn't the more active puncher in the bout. Rather than use his trademark aggression and search for the knockout, he opted to relentessly jab away instead. The change in tactics worked, as Alvarez struggled to land anything of significance against his taller foe.

Heading into the championship rounds, the bout was extremely close. However, all of Kovalev's efforts were done away with in a single combination. Alvarez landed a left hook and straight right combo, which knocked out the Russian.

