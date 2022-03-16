"If Dana White wants to do it" - Eddie Hearn talks Canelo Alvarez vs. Kamaru Usman 

Eddie Hearn recently spoke about the possibility of Canelo Alvarez fighting Kamaru Usman.

Usman, the pound-for-pound king in the UFC and one of the biggest names in MMA, has been rallying for a fight against Alvarez for quite some time now. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is the UFC's reigning welterweight titleholder, boasting a professional record of 20-1.

In an interview with The DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn gave his take on a potential bout between the two pound-for-pound greats. He said:

"He'd have a contract with the UFC, but if Dana White wants to do it, love to discuss it. Look, I don't see how Usman would have any shot at all against Canelo Alvarez, but therefore, why not? You know, the thing I say about Canelo is, like even when you mention Jake Paul to him, he doesn't like belittle these fighters. He says, 'Look, I know what I want to do at the moment, but listen, never say never.'"

Canelo Alvarez has a busy year ahead of him. He recently signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and DAZN, to take on Dmitry Bivol on 7th May, followed by a September fight against Gennady Golovkin. The bout against 'GGG' has the potential to become the biggest fight of the year. However, it is dependent on both fighters winning their next fights.

It will be interesting to see if Alvarez and Usman square off at some point down the line.

Eddie Hearn gives brutal response to fans who believe Canelo Alvarez picked the easier fight

Many fans have been criticizing Canelo Alvarez for choosing to fight Dmitry Bivol instead of Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez or Demetrius Andrade. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Eddie Hearn gave fans a brutally honest response regarding the previously rumored Charlo matchup. He said:

"Well Charlo has looked absolutely dreadful in his recent fights. You can not compare the challenge of a middleweight, like Jermall Charlo that's had no standout victories at all and hasn't looked good in any recent fights to a big, strong Light Heavyweight Champion in Dmitry Bivol. So, Canelo's just not interested in fighting a voluntary defense against Jermall Charlo."

Alvarez has only one thing on his mind, and that is to keep breaking records and making history. He wants to create a legacy for himself and be considered one of, if not the, greatest boxer the world has ever seen. Picking up a Light Heavyweight Championship will further solidify his status as one of the greats.

