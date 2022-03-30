Jaime Munguia vs. Daniel Jacobs targeted for June 11 at catchweight

Jaime Munguia vs. Daniel Jacobs is reportedly set to take place on June 11 at a catchweight of 164 lbs.

Munguia moved up to the middleweight division back in 2020 to challenge Gary O'Sullivan and is yet to fight higher than this weight category. Jacobs, on the other hand, has previously campaigned as a light heavyweight and his last two bouts have been at super middleweight.

Check out Michael Benson's post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jamie Munguia vs Daniel Jacobs is reportedly being targeted for June 11th at 164lbs. [According to @ESPNmx Jamie Munguia vs Daniel Jacobs is reportedly being targeted for June 11th at 164lbs. [According to @ESPNmx]

Jaime Munguia, 25, started his career as a super lightweight back in 2013. As the Mexican has gotten older, his body has filled out and become heavier. He notably captured the WBO Super Welterweight Championship in 2018 against Sadam Ali.

Watch the highlights of Munguia vs. Ali:

In contrast, Jacobs had his first fight at 160 lbs and fought in and around this weight for the majority of his career. 'The Miracle Man' became WBA Middleweight Champion in 2014 against Jarrod Fletcher.

Therefore, Jacobs is naturally the bigger man than Munguia as the American has never competed below middleweight. Despite Munguia still being a young fighter who is growing, the 164 lbs catchweight may provide a level playing field.

Jaime Munguia vs. Daniel Jacobs - who does the catchweight favour?

Jacobs has always been a massive middleweight, so the extra few pounds could allow him to enjoy a size advantage over Munguia. At 5'11", 'The Miracle Man' is only slightly shorter than the 6' Mexican who naturally carries less mass than him.

However, it is plausible that Jacobs has recently moved up to Super Middleweight because he struggles to make the 160 lbs weight limit. The New Yorker is now 35 and it may be more difficult for him to cut weight. Hence, since his last fight at Middleweight was in 2019 against Canelo Alvarez, he could be slightly weight drained when battling Jaime Munguia.

Consequently, Munguia could have an advantage because it will be easier for the Mexican to make the catchweight and allow him to perform at his best.

It remains to be seen if the bout between Jaime Munguia and Danny Jacobs is officially announced. Munguia would have a great opportunity to add a high-profile name to his resume. Jacobs, on the flip side, could display that he is not ready for retirement by defeating a young and hungry opponent.

