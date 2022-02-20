"24 hours later I am fighting" - Jake Darnell shares wild story of getting onto the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook card

Jake Darnell has revealed a bizarre story about his latest fight. Darnell took on Frazer Clarke on the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook undercard in his professional debut. Here's what he had to say on how the fight came about:

"Yeah I got a phone call last night really. I was at the public workout on Wednesday, asked me manager, 'Conn mate can you get me a ticket?' He's like, 'It's not gonna happen'. Got the phone call Thursday, off him, he's like 'I've got your ticket for the fight'. I was like, 'Oh, brilliant mate, cheers.' 'Yeah but you've got to fight Frazer.' So I'm like, 'No dramas, let's go, let's go and have it'."

Take a look at the interview:

Darnell works with kids in care when he's not boxing. He revealed that he took one such kid to the public workout for Khan vs. Brook. The kid was getting into boxing and wanted to see the professional fighters at the workout.

Darnell was trying to get a ticket for the kid so he could watch the fight live. Before he knew it, he was set to be a part of the event himself.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Tasha Jonas’ world title fight

English title fight

Frazer Clarke’s pro debut

Viddal Riley’s UK debut

Undefeated hopefuls collide

Stars of the future The undercard for #KhanBrook tonight is 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃!Tasha Jonas’ world title fightEnglish title fightFrazer Clarke’s pro debutViddal Riley’s UK debutUndefeated hopefuls collideStars of the future The undercard for #KhanBrook tonight is 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃! 🔥 Tasha Jonas’ world title fight 🔥 English title fight🔥 Frazer Clarke’s pro debut🔥 Viddal Riley’s UK debut 🔥 Undefeated hopefuls collide🔥 Stars of the future https://t.co/NkRSsQqaOC

As a fighter who was yet to make his professional debut, he was ready to take on an Olympian on a day's notice. He was true to himself and he knew it'd be a difficult task to take on such a skilled fighter on such short notice. However, he didn't say no because it's the opportunity of a lifetime.

Ultimately, Frazer Clarke made quick work of Darnell, knocking him out in the first round.

Fans show their support to Jake Darnell

Boxing fans, pundits and boxers themselves have rallied in support of Darnell. Darnell has become a fan favorite on Twitter:

"This is one of the maddest things I've seen. I'm sure Frazer Clarke is a lovely bloke and I wish him well in his career but I'd like to see him get beat, just tonight! Come on Jake Darnell"

Gary Spike OSullivan @spike_osullivan #ClarkeDarnell #khanvsbrook twitter.com/EverythingBoxi… EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 @IFLTV Jake Darnell on stepping in last minute to fight Frazer Clarke 'I got a phone call last night, I asked my manager can you get me a ticket for #KhanBrook . I got a phone call Thursday - I've got you a ticket for the fight but you've got to fight Frazer.' #boxing Jake Darnell on stepping in last minute to fight Frazer Clarke 'I got a phone call last night, I asked my manager can you get me a ticket for #KhanBrook. I got a phone call Thursday - I've got you a ticket for the fight but you've got to fight Frazer.' #boxing @IFLTV https://t.co/NGL7wP6PZw This is one of the maddest things I've seen. I'm sure Frazer Clarke is a lovely bloke and I wish him well in his career but I'd like to see him get beat, just tonight! Come on Jake Darnell 🤣🤣🤣 This is one of the maddest things I've seen. I'm sure Frazer Clarke is a lovely bloke and I wish him well in his career but I'd like to see him get beat, just tonight! Come on Jake Darnell 🤣🤣🤣👊 #ClarkeDarnell #khanvsbrook twitter.com/EverythingBoxi…

"Love this town me. Every man and his dog getting behind jake Darnell to do the business tomorrow"

sonny coates @sonnycoates10 Love this town me. Every man and his dog getting behind jake Darnell to do the business tomorrow Love this town me. Every man and his dog getting behind jake Darnell to do the business tomorrow🍊

"Anyway onto the boxing. Good luck to Blackpool lad, Jake Darnell. What a night for him!"

Bloomfield Bear @bloomfieldbear 🥊 Anyway onto the boxing. Good luck to Blackpool lad, Jake Darnell. What a night for him! #UTMP Anyway onto the boxing. Good luck to Blackpool lad, Jake Darnell. What a night for him! #UTMP 🍊 🥊

Local football teams that he has played for chimed in to wish him luck for his fight as well. Going from playing football to boxing against a Team GB Olympian on the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook card. Darnell's life sure has taken a wild turn.

Edited by John Cunningham

