"The best man will win" - Amir Khan is confident ahead of long-awaited Kell Brook showdown

Amir Khan remains confident ahead of his long-awaited showdown with fellow U.K. star Kell Brook.

After years of buildup and trash talk between the two former champions, they're now set to fight Saturday night. Despite the wild build to the bout, 'King' believes he will be victorious come fight night.

Khan recently spoke to Sky Sports Boxing about his fight with Brook. He suggested his foe is shaken heading into the fight and that his confidence is lacking. 'King' said:

"His confidence is brittle. You can see how he reacts when I talk to him, you can see he really dislikes and hates me. It's getting to him a bit too much to where, it could throw his gameplan out the window and go in there guns blazing and get caught. I'm staying calm."

Despite Khan's confidence in securing victory, he is also hoping that the bout will live up to expectations given the long buildup.

"The best man will win, I wish him all the best. Hopefully we'll give the fans the fight they've been wanting to see for the last 10 years."

Amir Khan returns to the ring for the first time since 2019

The opportunity for Amir Khan to face Kell Brook is one that he's sought after for years. Not only is it a chance for him to get a win over a bitter rival, the fight gives him the opportunity to get back into the win column for the first time in nearly three years.

The Englishman's last bout was a Saudi Arabia showdown with Billy Dib. The former IBF featherweight champion moved up to face Khan, who was in desperate need of a win. His previous was a dominating loss to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Just three months after his loss to 'Bud', he got the chance to get back to his winning ways. The former unified light-welterweight champion proved that weight classes exist for a reason in his fight against 'Billy The Kid'.

Khan battered the former champion, scoring an early second round knockdown to set the tone. He then dominated the next two rounds, forcing Dib's corner to throw in the towel after another knockdown.

The win was one that many expected would lead to bigger things for 'King', but he was forced out of the ring for nearly three years due to injuries and COVID-19. He now gets the chance to continue his march up the welterweight division this Saturday against Kell Brook.

