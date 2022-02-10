I think Amir Khan might pull out - Dominic Ingle criticizes Amir Khan ahead of Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan has been criticized by Dominic Ingle ahead of his grudge match with Kell Brook on Febuary 19th.

Ingle is currently in camp with Brook, training the former champion for his fight this month. He believes that Khan won't make it to their fight later this month. He stated that he thinks that 'King' will pull out of the grudge-match either due to injury, or due to complications with COVID-19.

In an interview with iFL TV, he said:

"He seems to be making excuses about this injury, and that injury. I won't be surprised if he pulls out with an injury, or says that he has COVID. You find that the closer that fighters get to the fight date, they pull out. It's never like three weeks before. It's the realization that they aren't where they need to be in the camp, and that they never put in the work. You look at Khan, he's been in Nebraska, in Denver, he's all over the place."

Watch Dominic Ingle's interview with iFL TV in the video below:

Khan had recently switched trainers before his showdown with Brook. He's most recently been training with his former foe Terence Crawford ahead of his grudge match with his fellow Brit.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally set to fight

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally set to fight this month, on Febuary 19th. The two have traded words in public for years, but the bout was never able to get made for a variety of reasons.

The two U.K. fighters rose from the ranks around the same time. Despite the two having a very public beef, and even having multiple proposed fights, it never came to fruition. Now, the fight is finally set to happen.

Sadly, it is occurring years after the two men's primes, but it's happening nonetheless. The fight is set to go down at the Manchester Arena in Manchester. The whole card is set to be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

While no titles or even title implications are on the line in the bout, fans will finally get to see their decade-long rivalry come to a head. Based off of the recent comments made by Dominic Ingle, the beef has even extended to the coaching staff of the two athletes as well.

