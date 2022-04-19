"Open up a lot of doors"- Jake Paul details how Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor can change the stigma around women's boxing

Jake Paul has suggested that Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor could change the game for women's boxing.

Even though women have been boxing for years, they have not gained as much recognition compared to their male counterparts in the sport. Female fighters have been heavily underpaid and there hasn't been much attention diverted towards them as well.

However, Jake Paul, who is co-promoting Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, believes this bout could revolutionise female fighting. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Problem Child' suggested that both fighters would be receiving a seven-figure paycheck when they headline Madison Square Garden on April 30th:

"These women, they are awesome, they are legit, they are savages and you're gonna see a war April 30th. I think that this is gonna open up a lot of doors for women's boxing in general and they're both getting, you know, a seven-figure payday which is unprecedented and will knock down so many doors for the women that deserve this pay over the next couple of years, so this is just historic for the sport."

Watch Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

What is next for Jake Paul in boxing?

Jake Paul has been out of the ring since his emphatic KO victory over Tyron Woodley in their December 2021 rematch. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has been rumored to be fighting a few notable names in the world of combat sports.

While Paul's hitlist has names like Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva and Oscar De La Hoya on it, it looks like 'The Problem Child' wants former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping next.

Paul and Bisping have been trading blows on the internet over the past few days and the 25-year-old even called out the former UFC middleweight champion in a recently posted Twitter video:

"Now Michael, I am not just the type of person to talk sh** without backing it up, so if you can get licensed with your one eye and old a** and all that crazy sh** you got going on, I would love to fight you. Let's see if that championship that you won and all the respect you have from the fight community can really get you through a boxing match with me, 'cause I bet it can't."











