Jake Paul officially calls out Michael Bisping, hopes to fight him later this year

Jake Paul has called out former middleweight champion and UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping, insulting the Brit in a video posted to his social media page.

'The Count' was once considered one of the best 185lb fighters in the world and managed to dethrone division rival Luke Rockhold and capture UFC gold towards the end of his career. Despite being a heavy underdog going into the fight, the Englishman caught the champ with a left hook and went on to earn a TKO victory.

Adding to their back-and-forth, Jake Paul attempted to get a reaction from the 39-year-old by saying:

"I get why he's [Michael Bisping] mad at the new kid on the block... When he looks at his bank account guys, you may not know this, but he only sees half of it... But the eye jokes are not funny. Eye truly don't think it's funny, eye think it's mean, and eye am sorry."

The YouTuber then went on to challenge Michael Bisping, offering the 43-year-old to end retirement and step inside the boxing ring with him.

"Now Michael, I am not just the type of person to talk sh** without backing it up, so if you can get licensed with your one eye and old a** and all that crazy sh** you got going on, I would love to fight you. Let's see if that championship that you won and all the respect you have from the fight community can really get you through a boxing match with me, 'cause I bet it can't."

Jake Paul has already announced his intentions to return to the squared circle and seemingly has his sights set on another former cage fighter. Bisping is yet to respond, but the athlete is known for his brash personality, so it's surely just a matter of time.

Check out everything 'The Problem Child' had to say about his potential next opponent in the 2-minute clip, below.

What's next for Jake Paul?

If the crossover matchup between Jake Paul and Michael Bisping doesn't come to fruition, the controversial boxer won't have a hard time finding someone to stand across the ring from him.

Although he has been persistent in his pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor, the Irishman doesn't seem too interested in the opportunity and would evidently prefer to focus on his rehabilitation and return to the octagon.

Despite being scheduled to fight, a good performance could see Tommy Fury once again earn a shot at Paul and finally settle his lasting feud with the internet sensation.

