Jake Paul backs Logan Paul to beat the "f*** out" of KSI if they fight now 

Jake Paul recently made an appearance on his brother Logan Paul’s podcast IMPAULSIVE. They discussed a variety of topics related to the boxing world. When ‘The Problem Child’ was asked about KSI, he proceeded to ridicule his brother's rival. Jake Paul said:

“He [KSI] hasn’t really done sh*t though, he won a controversial win because Logan got two points deduced, that’s the only reason he won . Yeah, that is great and all but Logan wasn’t nearly the fighter that he is now. If Logan and KSI fought again right now, Logan will beat the f*** out of him!” [sic]

Watch the entire podcast here:

KSI has not had a fight since the bout against Logan Paul that Jake is referring to. In that bout, Logan Paul hit KSI whilst KSI was on the ground. ‘The Maverick’ was deducted two points by the referee for the illegal blow. The fight was scored in favor of KSI via split decision. Without the points deduction, Paul would have been declared the winner.

Following the bout, KSI claimed that he was done with boxing and would move on to the next endeavor in his career, which happened to be music. KSI has not fought since then, but will make his return to the ring against rapper Swarmz on a DAZN PPV on August 27.

Logan Paul has had one fight since, an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. The bout with Mayweather was marred by Logan's constant clinching and a lack of punches being thrown. ‘The Maverick’ appeared to try to last for the full eight-rounds, which he successfully did. No winner was declared as the bout was not scored.

Jake Paul claimed that he would expose KSI

When asked about a potential grudge match against KSI, Jake Paul insisted that he was levels above the British YouTuber. ‘The Problem Child’ claimed that he would obliterate his opponent. Paul then added:

“Everyone thinks that he [KSI] is a tough kid, when he steps into the ring with me I am going to expose him for the fu***** bi*** that he is, I will knock him out in two rounds.”

Here's a recent back-and-forth between KSI and Jake:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…



You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr ksi @KSI



Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.



Will you accept?



@jakepaul I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept? I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.Will you accept?@jakepaul Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/ksi/status/155… Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr twitter.com/ksi/status/155…

It appears as if KSI and Jake Paul will finally get the chance to back up their words, as the pair will fight each other next year. A date is yet to be announced, but the clash might go down at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal