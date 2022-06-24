"He was a bum" - Jake Paul bashes John Fury following fight announcement 

Jake Paul believes that John Fury is living vicariously through his son's boxing.

'The Problem Child' is now set to face Tommy Fury this August at Madison Square Garden. This is the second time that the pair have been booked. They were originally set to face-off last December, but the bout was canceled.

During the build-up to their ill-fated December 2021 booking, Paul didn't go back and forth with 'TNT'. Instead, the 25-year-old spent a lot of time in a war of words with the boxer's father, John Fury.

The 58-year-old is a controversial figure in the boxing world. While a great trainer, he had mixed-success as a boxer himself. He also had a lot of problems out of the ring. He spent years in prison for eye-gauging a man in a 2010 fight at a car auction.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Jake Paul decided to bash John Fury. The 25-year-old took aim at the trainer's boxing career and alleged that he's trying to live through his son's success. During the video, Paul stated:

"Tyson Fury's dad John Fury is living vicariously through his son because his boxing career was s***. He never had anything, he was a bum. And so now you have this family where there's only one real superstar, money maker, successful fighter."

Will John Fury be at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

John Fury has been in the news more than normal, mainly due to his son's fight announcement against Jake Paul.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are now set to face off on Showtime pay-per-view this August. However, the fight nearly didn't happen, as Tommy Fury allegedly didn't want to fight in the United States.

The reason being that his father, John, isn't allowed in the United States. Due to his 2011 guilty plea where he blinded a man in a fight, the 58-year-old isn't allowed in the U.S.. John isn't just Tommy's father, he's also his main trainer as well.

In the end, Paul won out, and the fight will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York. The two men will likely never come face-to-face. However, one can expect lots of trash talk from both the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the elder Fury in the buildup to the August showdown.

