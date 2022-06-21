“It’s a pile of sh**” - John Fury denies that talk for Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul is ongoing

John Fury has vehemently denied that his son Tommy is in negotiations to fight Jake Paul this August.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was expected to face the younger Fury in December last year, but 'TNT' was forced to pull out due to injury. With ‘The Problem Child’ confirming his return to the squared circle on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, speculations are swirling that the American and Fury are set to finally face off.

However, the Fury patriarch completely shut off the idea of Tommy facing Paul inside the ring, calling reports linking him to the supposed talks as a “pile of sh*t.”

The former pro boxer likewise criticized Paul, saying in an Instagram video:

“Peoples been mentioning me saying that negotiations in place for Tommy to fight this clown from overseas, it’s not true. I have nothing to do with this at all, it’s a pile of sh*t. I don't like anybody [from my side], like [to be] associated to those people over there. They’re nothing but a pack of tossers, YouTubers, and I'm not interested in it one bit in any shape or way at all.”

He went on to say:

“So people, hear this, don't keep using my name saying that I'm saying this, I'm saying that, 'cause it's not true. I want nothing to do with this talk, not now, not ever.”

Watch John Fury’s Instagram video:

Jake Paul’s coach says Tommy Fury fight "90% done"

Jake Paul’s coach Danny Smith, however, was singing a different tune.

In an interview with Vegas Insider, Smith claimed that the much-awaited Paul vs. Fury fight is “90% done.”

“I'd probably say that we're around 90 percent done, but we're just waiting on their end. We're good on our end. Whatever particulars that need to be worked out their end, that’s what we're waiting on.”

Paul, 25, is currently 5-0 as a pro boxer. He last fought in December, knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyro Woodley in the sixth round of their eight-round matchup.

He recently announced that he will be returning to the ring on August 6. However, an opponent has yet to be named as of posting time.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



@MostVpromotions We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions https://t.co/HcOqYsjvVy

Meanwhile, Fury is 8-0 with four knockouts, having most recently outpointed Daniel Bocianski in April on the undercard of his brother Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight Title defense against Dillian Whyte.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far