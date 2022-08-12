"You are scared to fight me" - Jake Paul re-issues challenge to Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has called out Floyd Mayweather on his new weekly sports show BS with Jake Paul. He went as far as to say that 'Money' is scared to fight him.

Paul said:

“Floyd Mayweather, we respect you bro. I took your hat but if you ask anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are, so we respect Floyd on this side of things. And I know you are scared to fight me as real professional bout, I know you're scared to fight me as a real professional bout.”

Watch the video here:

The rivalry between the pair appeared to start in the buildup to Mayweather’s bout with Jake’s older brother Logan Paul in June 2021.

The build-up and press events were dominated by Jake calling out the former five-weight world champion and wanting to fight him. The younger Paul brother kept telling ‘Money’ that he would beat him in a professional bout.

Then, in one promotional event, Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather’s cap. The moment went viral as a melee ensued afterwards.

Members of Mayweather’s entourage attacked ‘The Problem Child’ in the ensuing brawl. The cap theft also appeared to legitimately incense Mayweather, who before that moment appeared calm and collected.

Mayweather then offered Paul the chance to have a professional bout with him at a weight limit of 154 lbs.

He said:

"Jake Paul talked about me and him fighting in a real fight. If it's a real fight, then I'll go down to my real fighting weight class, which is 147 pounds or 154 pounds. If Jake Paul can come down to 154 pounds then we can see his skills."

Mayweather is insistent that Paul, who has never fought below 190 lbs, meets him at a much lower weight.

Jake Paul called out Floyd Mayweather after his last fight

Paul also called Mayweather out after the latter's last exhibition bout with Don Moore. He claimed that he would beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night as both fighters fought on the same card.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Mayweather is unlikely to make a return to the professional scene as he appears to be happy to retire with a record of 50-0. 'Money' continues to make exceptional amounts of cash by taking part in exhibition fights.

A fight between Mayweather and Paul as an exhibition could however still take place. First, however, it appears as if Mayweather has eyes set on a mega-fight with Conor McGregor.

