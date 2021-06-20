Is Jake Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather?

It's unlikely we will see Floyd Mayweather stepping inside the boxing ring to compete with YouTube star Jake Paul. Floyd Mayweather recently fought Jake's older brother Logan in an exhibition boxing match. Following the fight, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding whether the undefeated boxer will take on Jake next.

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Rob Moore , Floyd Mayweather laid down the one condition that would make him want to step inside the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Mayweather says Jake must come down to his weight division if he wants to compete in a professional boxing match with the 50-0 boxer:

"Jake Paul talked about me and him fighting in a real fight. If it's a real fight, then I'll go down to my real fighting weight class, which is 147 pounds or 154 pounds. If Jake Paul can come down to 154 pounds then we can see his skills."

Jake Paul had previously mentioned that, unlike his brother, he doesn't wish to fight Mayweather in an exhibition match. He wants to compete in a professional bout instead. However, it is unrealistic to expect Paul to cut down to 147 or 154 lbs as he walks around at 189-191lbs, making him a fit for the cruiserweight division.

So the chances of Floyd Mayweather fighting Jake Paul in a professional bout appear very slim.

A look at the beef between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul

Jake Paul's antics during a press conference for the recently concluded exhibition clash between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul created the hype for a potential fight between 'Money' and The Problem Child. At the press conference, Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather's hat and ran into the crowd.

But it wasn't long before Mayweather and his team caught up with the YouTube star and roughed him up, leaving Paul's face bloodied and bruised.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Jack Cunningham