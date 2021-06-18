How much did Floyd Mayweather try to bet on himself vs. Conor McGregor?

Before his super-fight with MMA star Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather tried to make a $400,000 bet on himself, saying that he will beat the Irish star in a boxing match.

Mayweather put up $400,000 at -200 odds betting that the fight would end in under 9.5 rounds. 'Money' was denied this bet as there were concerns regarding a fighter betting on anything apart from a win for himself.

The boxing legend then tried to place a bet on winning by knockout but was denied again.

But there is no need to get sad for the 50-0 boxer as, before the fight, Floyd Mayweather had claimed that he would take home over $300 million for the "money fight" against McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor in their boxing match. The former WBC boxing champion finished the Irishman in the 10th round of the bout.

McGregor did land some solid shots, including an uppercut, but was later overwhelmed by Mayweather's decades of experience.

Floyd Mayweather calls for a rematch against Conor McGregor

In the lead-up to his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather called out Conor McGregor for a rematch.

"Absolutely. He's easy...the beef is all of these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then they hate on me." said Floyd Mayweather

The Irishman, who had a decent outing against Mayweather, has been calling for a rematch since the first fight ended in a stoppage victory for 'Money'.

Also read: Do we really need Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2?

With his latest comments, Mayweather may have got the ball rolling on a potential rematch. But it will remain to be seen whether people are as excited about the rematch as they were for the first fight, which did more than 4 million PPV buys.

Also read: 3 reasons why a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor won't happen

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor run it back? Sound off in the comments!

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari