Do we really need Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2?

Floyd Mayweather has said he is open to a rematch with Conor McGregor. When 'Money' was asked if he would like to run it back with the Irishman in a boxing bout, he replied:

"Absolutely. He's easy...the beef is all of these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then they hate on me."

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, reiterated the sentiment, saying:

"[Conor McGregor] has been talking a lot. Conor, if you're listening, you can get that too."

The first fight between the two superstars did huge numbers and was considered 'The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History.'

'The Notorious' did well in the early rounds but Mayweather ended up winning the fight via TKO when he stopped 'Mystic Mac' in the 10th round.

The Irishman has since made multiple calls for a rematch, believing he will be the victor in a second encounter.

The two rivals continue to exchange insults on social media.

McGregor's most recent shot made fun of the undefeated boxer's 'Love Window' commercial.

Now that the possibility of a rematch is growing stronger, we cannot help but wonder whether the world needs a Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor will not live up to the hype

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - Weigh-in

A lot has changed since the first fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The star power of the two athletes has waned.

Since their first encounter, Conor McGregor has made three appearances in the octagon, losing two of them. He is now scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout on July 10.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, is about to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match on June 6.

McGregor and Mayweather understand that a rematch would make ridiculous amounts of money, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the two want to run it back. However, there is not much for the audience to look forward to in the match-up now.

The element of the unknown is now gone. The first event was a massive success because fans wanted to see how a fight between an MMA fighter and a boxing champion would play out. Many thought that Floyd would outclass McGregor with ease, while others believed the Irishman could knock 'Money' out.

Both fighters did a brilliant job of generating hype for the fight with their press conference antics. But now that fans have already seen the fight happen, the mystique is gone. Most people believe that the rematch will be more or less similar to the first bout.

Another reason the rematch would not work is that both fighters are past their prime. In 2017, Conor McGregor came off becoming the first two-division champion in the UFC. The Irishman was the face of MMA, with no close competition.

Floyd Mayweather came off a 2015 win against Manny Pacquiao in what was one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

Both fighters were the biggest names in their respective sports in 2017, but the same cannot be said today.

McGregor has since been arrested for attacking a bus and has had multiple lawsuits filed against him. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier also snatched the Irishman's aura of invincibility inside the cage.

Meanwhile, Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer in the sport's history, is now fighting the YouTuber Logan Paul, who has a 0-1 professional boxing record.

A Mayweather vs McGregor rematch, if it happens, will be nothing but a sad affair. Regardless of whose hand is raised at the end of the bout, everyone who is a part of the event will be on the losing side.

