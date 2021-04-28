5 reasons why Floyd Mayweather will knock out Logan Paul

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to action in an exhibition bout against YouTube celebrity Logan Paul on June 6, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This comes after a bout between the two was originally scheduled for February 20 this year. Earlier today, Showtime Boxing and Mayweather Promotions confirmed the rebooking on Twitter.

This development means only one thing for fight fans: more Paul brothers in the foreseeable future. Logan Paul will try to follow in his younger brother's footsteps by becoming the next successful YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation.

However, Logan Paul will attempt to do it against Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers in recent history. Paul's chances of lasting long enough to hear the judges' decision are slim to non-existent.

Let's discuss five reasons why Floyd Mayweather will most likely knock out Logan Paul.

#5 Logan Paul has terrible defense

KSI VS. Logan Paul 2

If Logan Paul wants to last the entire six rounds, he has to show up with a vastly improved guard than the one he had in his most recent fight. Against fellow YouTube celebrity KSI, Logan Paul was emulating Roy Jones Jr.'s defensive stance, in which his hands were by his waist.

The problem with that is that Logan Paul doesn't possess the same quickness and agility that allowed Jones to move out of harm's way effectively. On top of that, his footwork and head movement were obviously nowhere near Jones' level.

KSI exploited his opponent's inept defense by connecting with clean power punches and counters to Logan Paul's unprotected head. If KSI's fists were consistently finding an address on Logan Paul's face, Floyd Mayweather would basically land his punches at will.

#4 There's a ridiculous talent gap between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Tenshin Nasukawa Media Availability & Workout

To say that Floyd Mayweather is way ahead of Logan Paul in terms of skill and experience is a massive understatement. Safe to say, Logan Paul will be Floyd Mayweather's easiest fight ever, even if his best years are behind him.

'Money' retired as an undefeated fighter with 50 wins throughout his illustrious 21-year pro-boxing career. Not only that, Floyd Mayweather didn't get to 50-0 without beating some of the best boxers of his generation. He had classic battles with the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

On the flipside, Logan Paul hasn't even earned a single victory in the boxing ring. He fought KSI once as an amateur and again as a pro. Both times Logan Paul failed to convince the judges that he had won.

#3 Logan Paul will set himself up for a KO

KSI VS. Logan Paul 2

To be fair, Logan Paul displayed a solid level of discipline during his rematch with KSI. He primarily utilized his jabs to pick away at his opponent and charged for a power punch at the right moments.

More than that, Logan Paul didn't get frustrated. He remained patient and continued to stay in his rhythm even after eating some hard shots.

It will be a completely different story against Floyd Mayweather, though. Logan Paul will possibly face the best defensive boxer of all time. It's highly likely that Floyd Mayweather will bait Logan Paul into throwing a huge punch, only for 'Money' to land a devastating counter.

#2 Floyd Mayweather finished every non-boxer he faced

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather wasn't exactly known as a finisher. That's the reason many boxing enthusiasts loved to root against him when he went against fan favorites like Miguel Cotto and Pacquiao. But against non-boxers, Floyd Mayweather's finish rate is perfect.

As a newcomer to boxing, UFC megastar Conor McGregor put on a valiant effort against Floyd Mayweather. But ultimately, McGregor's gas tank ran out in the 10th round, and Floyd Mayweather finished him off.

Mayweather's most recent fight came against kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match at RIZIN 14. The boxing legend made quick work of the Japanese spitfire, scoring a knockout win in the opening round.

If Floyd Mayweather handily dispatched a couple of talented fighters like McGregor and Nasukawa, knocking out Logan Paul should not be a challenge at all.

#1 Logan Paul isn't as good as Jake Paul

It may come as a surprise to many, but Logan Paul was responsible for the revival of celebrity boxing. His younger brother Jake Paul just did it better.

In 2018, Logan Paul's showdown with fellow YouTuber KSI was the main selling point of the event. Jake's match with Deji Olatunji, meanwhile, was only a supporting bout.

There's a reason Jake has surpassed his big brother's popularity as a celebrity boxer. That's because, unlike Logan Paul, Jake gets the job done, even though all his wins came against inexperienced boxers.