3 reasons why a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor won't happen

Floyd Mayweather and Leonard Ellebe have set the ball rolling again on a potential rematch with Conor McGregor. In the build-up to his fight with Logan Paul, Mayweather expressed interest in fighting the Irishman for a second time.

'The Notorious' has also called out 'Money' multiple times on social media, demanding a they run it back.

But despite all the showboating and trash-talk by both sides, a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather seems highly unlikely.

Also read: Do we really need Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2?

Here are three reasons why Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor 2 will not become a reality.

#3 Conor McGregor will not accept Mayweather getting as big a share as last time

If you think the Irishman had a big ego walking into his first bout with 'Pretty Boy', just imagine how Conor McGregor would be feeling right now after being freshly crowned the richest athlete of 2021 by Forbes Magazine.

There is no way McGregor will let the veteran boxer take as big a share of the pie as Mayweather did last time. 'Mystic Mac' will possibly demand an equal or a majority share for the fight.

It's safe to say that Mayweather, who is called 'Money' for a reason, would not be too happy with that stipulation.

#2 Conor McGregor won't win the rematch

When asked about the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor, Mayweather had said-

"Absolutely. He's easy."

Mayweather's latest fight against Logan Paul should not be used as a metric for Floyd's ability to still box at the age of 44. In the build-up, he had repeatedly said that he was doing it for entertainment and was still retired from the sport of boxing.

Also read: WWE Superstars and the pro-wrestling world react to Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

'Pretty Boy' has dedicated his entire life to the sport and has earned the respect of many as one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the sport. So, it would take a miracle for him to lose against an MMA fighter who has a professional boxing record of 0-1.

Mayweather has also already beaten the MMA star once in the boxing ring and there is no reason as to why he couldn't do it again.

#1 Conor McGregor won't earn as much money from it

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

Even though a majority of fans may not believe McGregor would come out victorious in a rematch, it does not matter a single bit to 'The Notorious'. His belief in himself is remarkable and at times delusional. But the biggest roadblock in a potential rematch with Mayweather is money.

In the first fight, it was McGregor who was the benefactor of the 'red panty night' as the Irishman took home the biggest paycheck of his career at the time.

But since then, 'Mystic Mac' has gone on to bigger things. These include his whiskey business, having the biggest fight in UFC history with Khabib and securing the number one spot on Forbes' richest athletes list.

McGregor does not need to fight again in order to earn money. So it would have to be a ridiculous amount for the Irishman to be interested in a rematch. Otherwise, the risk might not be equal to the reward.

Also, the interest among fans in the rematch would not nearly be the same as the first fight. The potential payout from pay-per-view buys would likely fall way short of the first fight.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Harvey Leonard