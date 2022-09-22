"The definition of the American dream" - Jake Paul praises Logan Paul for conquering different verticals of the entertainment business

Jake Paul recently praised his older brother Logan Paul by calling him the definition of "the American dream."

'The Maverick' has seen unprecedented success in the entertainment industry over the last few years. While 'The Problem Child' took the boxing route after gaining success on social media, his older brother has tapped into different verticals.

Be it having his own podcast, a successful clothing brand, an NFT project, boxing, or WWE, Logan Paul has clearly established himself as one of the most diverse entertainers of the modern generation. In doing so, Paul has earned praise from many, including 'The Problem Child'.

During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul spoke about Logan Paul's success in the WWE and his upcoming matchup against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship. He said:

"It's amazing to see and he has been crushing it. I couldn't even believe some of the stuff he was doing, some of the wrestling moves and it's super entertaining to watch and he's the definition of like the American dream of anything is possible, you know? Now he's going up against WWE's biggest superstar for the belt."

Jake Paul gives his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

During the same interview with BT Sport Boxing, 'The Problem Child' gave his prediction for a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Jake Paul suggested that Fury is a lot to deal with and it is hard to imagine anyone in the heavyweight division beating him:

"I think, man I think Fury wins. I don't think anyone in the heavyweight division can beat Fury. Just his size, his bounce, his style, his chin, he's a lot to deal with both on the talent side of things and the size side of things."

Watch the full interview below:

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury was looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk by the end of the year for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship. However, the Ukrainian is set to take some time off after suffering a few injuries in his fight against Anthony Joshua.

With Usyk out for a while. Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua for a match in December and it looks like the terms have been agreed as well. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

