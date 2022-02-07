"Walk away with 50, 75 mil" - Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn discuss Canelo Alvarez fight

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn recently spoke about a potential match-up with Canelo Alvarez down the line. The pair appeared on a podcast for talkSPORT to discuss the Amanda Serano vs. Katie Taylor fight and everything boxing.

Hearn brought the potential bout up, saying he never knows when Jake Paul is being serious or not, like in the case of challenging Canelo Alvarez. Paul replied quickly saying:

"I'm being dead serious, on my mom's life, I'm being serious."

A shocked Hearn then countered by asking if he thought he could beat Canelo. Paul replied saying that he could contest with Canelo in three years' time. Hearn then said he would promote the fight and started laughing. Paul replied:

"And walk away with fifty, seventy five mil, you know. Fifty to seventy five mil."

Watch the interview below:

Hearn is currently promoting Canelo and selling his fights. Although Canelo does not seem interested in fighting 'The Problem Child', Paul seems very confident that he will take 'Cinnamon' on in three years assuming that he does not lose to anyone in that time. Paul vs. Canelo could turn out to be another Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather-type event.

Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez would be an interesting fight to make. Paul loves an underdog story and would love to prove everyone wrong and cause probably one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. However, Canelo does not seem interested in fighting Paul at the moment. Maybe after three years, when Paul has proven himself against better boxers, we may see the fight happen.

Jake Paul claims boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters

In the same interview, Eddie Hearn explained why Jake Paul can't just turn to boxing and become a world champion. He did not mean any disrespect to 'The Problem Child' and simply highlighting that there are boxers that have spent their entire lives getting to the top. In today's day and age, there are so many good champions and boxers out there across every division.

Paul countered, saying boxers are more predictable and they don't hit as hard as MMA fighters. Hearn disagreed, and then went on to ask Paul about the Canelo fight. It will be interesting to see how Paul furthers his boxing career and if he is able to prove everyone wrong and become world champion some day.

Edited by John Cunningham

