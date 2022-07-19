Oscar De La Hoya explains why everyone knocks Jake Paul except him

Jake Paul has had many critics denounce his rise in the boxing sphere. However, former multi-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya isn't one of them. The Golden Boy Promotions kingpin has praised ‘The Problem Child’ for accepting a fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., which will be Paul’s first contest against an actual boxer.

Ahead of his sixth professional fight, Paul is already one of the biggest names in the sport.

Oscar De La Hoya recently connected with Fight Hub TV and explained how Paul’s stardom has been a reason behind much of the hatred and criticism:

“He [Jake Paul] is doing it right, he really is because we knock him. I mean I don’t knock him but we knock him because he is popular. We knock him because he only has what? Six fights? Yeah, five fights. So the fact that he is getting all this attention. I mean, look we can’t knock him for that.”

After stopping Tyron Woodley in highlight reel fashion, Paul tried to secure a fight against Tommy Fury. While everything was said and done, Fury was reportedly denied entry into the United States, and the fight fell off once again.

'The Problem Child' didn’t postpone his return and replaced ‘TNT’ with his former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr.

12-1 as a pro, Rahman Jr. lost his unbeaten streak in his last clash against James McKenzie Morrison and is looking for a comeback.

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference

The heavyweight contender will now drop down to cruiserweight and face Paul in what might be the biggest payday of Rahman Jr.’s entire career thus far.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. live

Paul vs. Rahman Jr. will take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Tickets for the fight are available at MSG.com and ticketmaster.com from a range of $56 to over $1000. Meanwhile, Showtime PPV will telecast the event live in the United States.

Apart from an intriguing main-event, the co-main event will see the women’s featherweight straps go up for grabs. Amanda Serrano will return to face Brenda Carbajal after suffering a controversial loss to Katie Taylor at the same venue in April.

