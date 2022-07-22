"He stealing from boxing" - Jake Paul gets branded a 'fraud' by Hasim Rahman Jr. 

Jake Paul has been branded a 'fraud' by Hasim Rahman Jr. The pair are set to fight on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paul was initially set to fight Tommy Fury, but the Brit pulled out of the fight since he was denied entry into the United States. Rahman Jr. replaced Fury and will now look to derail 'The Problem Child's hype train.

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, he spoke about why he thinks Jake Paul is a 'fraud' and does not really care about fighter pay.

Rahman Jr. went on to call Paul a fraud for advocating for higher pay for boxers when he's not paying the first boxer he's set to face anywhere close to what he paid MMA fighter Tyron Woodley:

"It's funny because Jake Paul was like the one to start bringing all this fighter pay stuff out, but he finally in a fight with a real boxer and you've been advocating for boxers to get more money and all this but you pay the first boxer you fight... First time you fight a boxer, you give him less than half of what you gave the MMA fighter [Tyron Woodley]... So he's really using boxing to catapult to MMA. I really feel like he's stealing from boxing."

Hasim Rahman Jr. responds to Jake Paul claiming he is 'carrying' the promotion for their fight

Hasim Rahman Jr. has given Paul a brutal response to some of his recent antics. 'The Problem Child' uploaded a video on his social media where he acted like he was in the hospital due to back pain from 'carrying' the promotion of his upcoming fight. Rahman Jr. replied via his Instagram stories saying:

"@Jakepaul Mr. "Increase fighters pay" maybe if I wasn't getting 0% of the PPV you'd have some help, don't blame me d****ss"

According to Rahman Jr., he is not getting paid enough despite being the first boxer to fight Paul. So just as Dillian Whyte did against Tyson Fury, 'Gold Blooded' has opted not to push the promotion of the fight much. Instead, he is focusing more on his training.

