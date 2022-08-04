Watch: Former champion Hasim Rahman Sr. promises to knockout Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the same night

Jake Paul and Logan Paul were challenged by former Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman. The 49-year-old is the father and trainer of Hasim Rahman Jr. Rahman's son was set to fight Paul on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. However, a week before the fight, the whole event was canceled because 'Gold Blooded' couldn't make weight.

Following the cancelation of the fight, Rahman sat down for a virtual interview with TMZ Sports and the interviewer asked him if he would fight Paul. Hasim Rahman replied:

"How about this right? I don't know what commission was sanctioning this. But if somebody would sanction it, I would fight Jake and Logan back-to-back, right. We could go eight rounds a piece, neither one of them would make it eight rounds but we could sanction it for eight rounds a piece. And I promise you, if I don't knock Jake and Logan out, they win."

He also went on to say that if the public demands it, he would want both sides to put up a million dollars in escrow so neither party could back out of the fight. If they did end up backing out of the fight, they would lose a million dollars. However, with Logan Paul focusing on WWE and Jake Paul looking to fight a 'real', currently active boxer, it seems highly unlikely these fights will take place.

Jake Paul anoounces the launch of a weekly sports show

Jake Paul is using the attention he is getting from the controversy with Hasim Rahman Jr. in a positive way.

Amidst all the discussions of the canceled fight, Paul announced on Twitter that he will be starting a weekly sports show. His first guest is the newly crowned Undisputed Lightweight Champion Devin Haney. He asked his fans what questions they think he should ask Haney:

"I’m interviewing Devin Haney tomorrow for my new weekly sports show launching soon. I got some really good questions but what questions do y’all have for him?"

Fans received the news very well and wanted a sports show that cuts through all the 'bs'. Knowing Paul, his show will be completely unfiltered and he will not hold back with any of his questions. Based on his work on YouTube, he may also add a comedic twist to the show.

