"Launching soon" - Jake Paul teases his new weekly sports show with first guest Devin Haney

Jake Paul is launching a weekly sports show and has announced his first guest as Devin Haney. 'The Problem Child' was set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. However, Rahman Jr. cited issues making weight, leaving Paul with no opponent to fight on such short notice.

Following an announcement where he expressed his disappointment, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he would be back soon. He then tweeted teasing a weekly sports show and asked his fans what questions they wanted to ask Devin Haney:

"I’m interviewing Devin Haney tomorrow for my new weekly sports show launching soon. I got some really good questions but what questions do y’all have for him?"

Jake Paul did not reveal when he would launch his show, but fans took the announcement very well. They are hoping for a sports show that asks questions that other interviewers are not allowed to ask. Knowing 'The Problem Child', he will ask the most burning questions and add his comedic twists to the show. Fans are excited to see what Paul can come up with.

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul 'pulls strings' in every fight

Hasim Rahman Jr. spoke extensively to the media following news of him pulling out of the fight against Jake Paul. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he spoke about how he had respect for Paul before he got into a fight with him and soon realized that 'The Problem Child' manipulates the contract and 'pulls strings':

"You know, the only thing I could say is, I had a tremendous amount of respect for what he was doing and what he's done. Until I got on the inside, and now I can see how many strings can be pulled, all this different kind of stuff that he tries to do to give himself an advantage... Also with his comments about pretty much blackballing me from boxing, telling people not to do any fights with me."

Rahman Jr. also spoke about how Paul's ways would be exposed in time and that he was still willing to fight the YouTuber turned boxer, but Paul's team pulled the plug on the fight. Paul is yet to announce when he will return to the ring.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta… Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/danrafael1/sta…

