"Strings can be pulled" - Hasim Rahman Jr. says he respected Jake Paul until getting involved in the fight 

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. is officially off. Following the announcement by Paul, Rahman Jr. revealed the moment he lost his respect for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

'The Problem Child' was originally set to fight Tommy Fury, but the Brit was not granted entry into the United States and the fight was called off. Rahman Jr. was meant to be the replacement for Fury.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the interviewer asked Rahman if he had any regrets getting involved with Paul and agreeing to fight him. 'Gold Blooded' replied:

"You know, the only thing I could say is, I had a tremendous amount of respect for what he was doing and what he's done. Until I got on the inside, and now I can see how many strings can be pulled, all this different kind of stuff that he tries to do to give himself an advantage... Also with his comments about pretty much blackballing me from boxing, telling people not to do any fights with me."

Hasim Rahman Jr. released his own statement in response to Paul's video where he stated Rahman Jr. pulled out of the fight. In response to 'The Problem Child's claims, the heavyweight claimed was still willing to fight Paul. He claimed it was the conditions and extra clauses that 'The Problem Child' asked for that saw the fight ultimately get canceled.

HASIM RAHMAN JR @_HasimRahmanJr Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 Jake don’t want no mf smoke Pt 1/2 https://t.co/A6ih5nleGT

Jake Paul believes he can beat Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has stated on many previous occasions that he could beat Canelo Alvarez in a fight. The ultimate aim of Paul's boxing career is to challenge Canelo to a title fight and become a champion in three years' time.

However, after the Mexican's loss to Dmitry Bivol, 'The Problem Child's confidence in his ability to beat the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has gotten stronger.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Jake Paul spoke about why he thinks he can beat Alvarez:

“I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol. So, stylistically, when you put us in there, it’s not going to be a great night for Canelo.”

Canelo Alvarez is currently set to fight Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. Alvarez has never denied the possibility of facing Jake Paul. In fact, he he was one of the only fighters who did not ridicule 'The Problem Child'.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Jake Paul really just claimed he could beat Canelo Jake Paul really just claimed he could beat Canelo 😳 https://t.co/2snruKXjDz

