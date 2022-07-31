"I'm devastated " - Jake Paul releases official statement declaring Hasim Rahman Jr. has pulled out of the August 6 fight

Jake Paul released an official statement saying Hasim Rahman Jr. has pulled out of their August 6 fight. The pair were set to fight at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, a week before the fight, Rahman Jr. decided to pull out due to a dispute over the weight for the fight. Here's what Paul had to say:

"Hasim Rahman Jr. has pulled out of the fight. This is not a joke, I am devastated, I can not f***ing believe, we just found out this news. This is just another case of a professional boxer, just like Tommy Fury, being scared to fight me. Here's what happened, long story short. So, he signed a contract to fight me at 200 pounds and was going to cut the weight down to 200 pounds."

He continued:

"This is not a big cut for him right? He's a big guy with a ton of weight to lose. So he sent a video into the commission, the first time he weighed in, at 216 pounds. The commission wanted to track his weight cut to make sure he was doing it in a healthy way. Three weeks later...he sends a video, weighing 215 pounds..."

Jake Paul then spoke about how the commission asked for the fight to be set at 205 pounds, and Paul agreed. Then out of the blue, Rahman Jr.'s team demanded the fight take place at 215 pounds, but Paul's team denied. In response, 'The Rock' decided to pull out of the fight. The heavyweight is yet to release a statement regarding the situation.

Watch the video below uploaded by Jake Paul:

Jake Paul apologizes to the fans and the fighters on the undercard after Hasim Rahman Jr. pulls out

In the second half of the video above, 'The Problem Child' criticized Rahman Jr. for "fumbling" the "biggest bag of his career" because, Paul claimed, Rahman knew he'd get knocked out. He then went on to apologize to the fans and the fighters on the undercard, including Amanda Serrano:

"The biggest payday of his life times ten, for what? Because he knows he's gonna get knocked out by me....I'm sick of it, I'm devastated, I apologize to everyone on the undercard. Amanda Serrano, I know you were working hard..This is absurd, there's nothing I can do about it, I apologize to the fans and I'll be back at some point."

Based on what Paul said in the video, the entire event seems to have been canceled or postponed, since the main event is no longer taking place. However, he did say he will be back at some point.

Watch the video below:

