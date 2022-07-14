Shawn Porter believes Hasim Rahman Jr will struggle to make weight for Jake Paul fight

Shawn Porter has expressed his concern that Hasim Rahman Jr. will struggle to make weight for Jake Paul on August 6. Porter believes Rahman may not be at his best due to being weight drained.

Paul and Rahman Jr have agreed to weigh-in at a cruiserweight limit of 200 lbs. There is also a rehydration clause where neither fighter can be above 215 lbs on the morning of the bout. However, the pair can be as heavy as they want when they enter the ring.

The son of the legendary Hasim Rahman is a career heavyweight. "Gold Blooded' has weighed over 210 lbs in each of his previous fights. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is noticeably lighter, weighing as high as 191.5 lbs against Ben Askren in 2021.

Here's what Porter said in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"Look at the protocols that Jake is taking them to at this point. How did Jake learn these little tricks? There you go BJ [Flores], that's great experience to have in your corner...Could give him the knowledge in terms of how to make sure Hasim is not one hundred percent on fight night. I do think that the hydration protocol is going to be a problem. I think that the weight in itself is going to be a problem."

Shawn Porter is impressed with Hasim Rahman Jr's attitude ahead of Jake Paul fight

Porter continued by stating that he is pleased with Rahman Jr for taking Paul seriously as an opponent and the confidence he displayed in the press conference.

"I like how Hasim has his mind made up of what he wants to do, he's very definitive. He's very definitive in terms of what he's expecting from this fight. He's expecting to be the first guy to beat Jake Paul. He's expecting this to be a real boxing match. Prior to this fight, I don't think there has been a true boxing match that Paul has been in."

Rahman Jr recently suffered his first professional loss back in April against James McKenzie Morrisson. Regardless, he has previously beaten 12 professional boxers and will be the most legitimate opponent Paul has ever faced.

