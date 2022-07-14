"More stupid than I expected" - Jake Paul gets personal with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul shared some harsh words about Hasim Rahman Jr ahead of their blockbuster fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Paul believes Rahman Jr. is getting too emotionally invested and that will be his downfall.

'The Problem Child' chose Rahman as a late replacement opponent after Tommy Fury pulled out for a second time. However, many believe the son of the legendary Hasim Rahman Sr. is set to be the toughest fight of Paul's career.

Paul is coming off an impressive sixth round knockout victory against former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley. Meanwhile, 'Gold Blooded' recently suffered the first loss of his career to James McKenzie Morrison back in April.

Watch the full fight replay of Rahman Jr. vs. Morrison:

Here's what Jake Paul said in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"More stupid than I expected to be honest. Just running in circles. It was like talking to a fifth grader. I know he's a hot head, he has a lot of emotion. He fights with emotion which is going to bite him in the ass. I like how mad he was getting and this is all part of the game, I love this."

Watch the full interview:

Jake Paul is not concerned with Hasim Rahman Jr.'s size

Jake Paul continued by expressing how the size difference between himself and Rahman does not concern him. The YouTuber-turned-boxer believes he will be too fast and slick for his bigger opponent.

"No, not at all. I like to fight bigger people. They can't hit me, I'm way faster. I bet you that I get hit maybe two times in this fight. That will just be me getting comfortable in the first couple of rounds. But after I get the distance, he's not going to hit me."

Rahman will be the heaviest opponent that Paul has faced so far. 'The Problem Child''s highest weight was 189 lbs in the first Woodley bout. Regardless, his more experienced opponent is a fully fledged heavyweight who has weighed more than 210 pounds in all of his previous contests.

Fortunately for Paul, he has placed a rehydration clause in the contract where Rahman cannot weigh more than 215lbs on the morning of the fight.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Rahman Jr. Says Jake Paul 'Stacked The Deck' By Putting Rehydration Clause In Contract dlvr.it/STnQsv Rahman Jr. Says Jake Paul 'Stacked The Deck' By Putting Rehydration Clause In Contract dlvr.it/STnQsv https://t.co/1PqeZcOP8G

