"Don't gamble, don't care" - Hasim Rahman Jr. reacts to being a 2:1 underdog against Jake Paul

Jake Paul is set to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rahman Jr. is the replacement for Tommy Fury, who was originally set to fight 'The Problem Child'. The Brit was forced to pull out of the fight after he was denied entry into the United States at Heathrow Airport. Ahead of their fight, 'The Rock' spoke to TMZ Sports in an interview.

The interviewer asked Rahman Jr. what he thought of being a 2:1 underdog going into the fight. 'The Rock' replied:

"Don't gamble, don't care."

He continued:

"Don't care what nobody says, all that matters is what happens when the bell rings on August 6th. I don't care what nobody thinks, my team is behind me 100%."

Hasim Rahman Jr. has sparred with 'The Problem Child' before and had a spat with him after the sparring session. That was the origin story of their rivalry. Rahman and Jake Paul are not very fond of each other and will look to come away with a knockout win. Paul was advised by his team not to fight a professional boxer who is much bigger and stronger than him.

Hasim Rahman Jr. says Jake Paul does a lot of under the table dealings

Hasim Rahman Jr. has accused Jake Paul of under-the-table dealings ahead of their upcoming fight on August 6th.

Rahman wants to end 'The Problem Child's boxing career, which he believes is a farce. In the same interview, he spoke about some things that Paul and his team asked him to do which he believes are not fair:

"It's ridiculous that you ask someone that fights at heavyweight, who's just got off of a fight and they know I just weighed 224lbs to come down to 200lbs for a fight in a month. On top of that, to not allow me to rehydrate myself, they wanted to make the rehydration clause. At six o'clock, of the night on the fight, I couldn't be over 210lbs. So, there's a lot of things that Jake likes to do under the table on paper that people don't know about."

Jake Paul is aware that the son of Hasim Rahman will be the toughest test of his career so far. 'The Problem Child' looks to silence his haters by fighting against and beating a professional boxer.

