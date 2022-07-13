"I’m here to end this facade that he’s calling a career" - Hasim Rahman Jr. fires shot at Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. isn't just looking to beat Jake Paul, he's looking to end the YouTuber's career.

'Gold Blooded' and 'The Problem Child' are set for a showdown next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. The short-notice matchup came as a result of Tommy Fury's withdrawal from his fight with Paul.

Despite the fight coming together on short notice, there's no lack of love lost between the two boxers. The two were previously training partners who had a falling out prior to Paul's November 2020 knockout victory over Nate Robinson.

Once training partners, they are now set for a collision in New York on August 6. Earlier today, they held their first press conference for the Showtime pay-per-view event, and it wasn't pretty.

Rahman Jr. and Paul threw many insults at each other, mostly over their previous sparring sessions almost two years ago. It's safe to say that the heavyweight prospect feels good about those sparring sessions and is confident he's going to win on August 6.

Moreover, Rahman Jr. believes he's going to end Paul's career as well. During the press conference, the 31-year-old said:

"But I'm not here to negotiate in the media, I'm here to end this facade he calls a career. So, we're going to see on August 6th, when Jake Paul falls. You're definitely going to see that."

See Showtime Boxing's post about Hasim Rahman Jr.'s comments below:

Hasim Rahman Jr. looks to knockout Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set on ending Jake Paul's boxing career by knocking him out.

To this point in his career, 'The Problem Child' hasn't faced an established boxer. While he's faced former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, neither have any real boxing experience besides their fight with Paul.

That's a criticism that has followed the 25-year-old for his entire boxing career to date. Those sorts of comments also led to Rahman Jr. getting the opportunity to fight the YouTuber next month in New York.

However, the heavyweight believes that picking him was a mistake and has guaranteed a knockout. At their press conference earlier today, Rahman Jr. stated:

"Jake, you're going to get knocked out. I'm not entertaining you, I'm not entertaining you and your content bro. I'm here to whoop your a**. I'm going to f*** you up on August 6th. Point blank - period."

Watch Paul and Rahman Jr. go back and forth below:

