KSI vs Tyron Woodley looks a possible matchup as Jake Paul shows his matchmaking skills 

Jake Paul has offered Tyron Woodley as a potential opponent for KSI after Alex Wassabi dropped out of the August 27 PPV due to concussion. Swarmz was originally brought in as a replacement opponent. Misfits Boxing claimed that they had reserve opponents in case anyone was to pull out of the card; Swarmz being an example with Wassabi's withdrawal.

Swarmz is a rapper who has appeared in songs with KSI in the past. Other than that, he doesn't have the same profile as Wassabi or Paul.

Watch Houdini, featuring Swarmz:

As such, the announcement of Swarmz has had a huge backlash from fans. One fan commented and said:

This is awful, never thought @KSI would make @jakepaul look so good 🤣🤣🤣 jj I'm 2-0 fight me instead🤣🤣🤣 @Deji should be the main event, this events now worse then the tiktok vs YouTube event, atleast fight woodley

Tyron Woodley’s name has come up a lot among fans, and Jake Paul also suggested that the fight should be made.

Paul claimed that Woodley is available to take the fight on short notice and that his rival, KSI, should take the fight. Woodley has fought Paul twice before and lost both times. The first fight was a split decision loss, whereas Paul knocked Woodley out in the rematch. However, due to his combat sports experience, Woodley is seen as a tougher opponent than Swarmz.

Watch Paul knockout Woodley:

Woodley also has prior boxing experience against ‘The Problem Child’. Meanwhile, Swarmz has no boxing experience to his name.

Jake Paul offered to fight KSI for free

While the fight was seemingly off, Paul offered to fight KSI on his card free of charge.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…



I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract. My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract.

Paul, however, claimed that KSI refused the offer to fight him despite agreeing to all of his demands. The British YouTuber himself said on Twitter that he would only fight Paul when the time is right.

ksi @KSI We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage. I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice shit @jakepaul

KSI wants to have a warm-up fight before returning to action against ‘The Problem Child’. Jake Paul has fought five times since KSI last stepped into the ring. During his boxing absence, KSI has explored other ventures such as his music career.

