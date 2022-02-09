"8th round TKO" - Jake Paul on how he visualizes Amanda Serrano beating Katie Taylor

Jake Paul believes his Most Valuable Promotions client and friend Amanda Serrano can knock out Katie Taylor when they square off inside New York City's Madison Square Garden on April 30.

The Taylor vs. Serrano bout for the former's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Female Lightweight titles is considered the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing recently, Paul stressed that 'The Real Deal' is like no other opponent 'KT' has faced and that Serrano can get the job done in the eighth round.

"I think the first couple of rounds are gonna be very competitive and fast. But I just think the body shots are gonna wear off Katie Taylor down the stretch because not a lot of her opponents have gone to the body. And that's one of Amanda's specialities. So Katie can only you know dance around the ring for so long. I think those punches are going to get to her and eighth round TKO. That's what I've been saying. Obviously, Amanda winning and then who knows. The sky is the limit after that," said Paul.

Watch Jake Paul speak about the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano encounter below:

The unbeaten Taylor holds a 20-0 record in her professional boxing career so far, while Serrano is 42-1-1.

Jake Paul 'dead serious' about being able to contend with Canelo Alvarez in three years' time

Jake Paul had earlier said that with boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez showing interest in challenging WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu, it would be a no-brainer for him to fight the undisputed super middleweight titleholder 'three years from now'.

During a recent chat on TalkSport Radio, 'The Problem Child' reiterated that he can truly contend with Alvarez inside the ring after the same time period. He added that he would walk away from the outing with around $50-75 million.

"Being dead serious. On my mum's life, I'm being serious... That I can contend with him [Canelo] three years from now. One hundred percent and walk away with 50-75 million," claimed Paul.

Watch Jake Paul in conversation with Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn below:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹: “Boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters. They’re predictable!”



🤨 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻: “I disagree!”



Jake Paul says fighting boxers is easier than MMA fighters… 🥊 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻: “@JakePaul has a wrestling background & spent time in combat!”𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹: “Boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters. They’re predictable!”🤨 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻: “I disagree!”Jake Paul says fighting boxers is easier than MMA fighters… @EddieHearn disagreed! 🥊 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻: “@JakePaul has a wrestling background & spent time in combat!”👀 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹: “Boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters. They’re predictable!”🤨 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻: “I disagree!”Jake Paul says fighting boxers is easier than MMA fighters…@EddieHearn disagreed! 🔥 https://t.co/bhP4eEqnwf

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul is coming off a victory over Tyron Woodley in a rematch in December 2021, while Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant a month earlier.

Edited by Genci Papraniku