Jake Paul reacts to Tommy Fury callout - "No one gives a f***"

Jake Paul has responded to Tommy Fury calling him out following his victory over Daniel Bocianski.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' have been feuding over the last year. After a booked matchup between the two men fell apart last December, the bad blood only got worse. Fury added to that rivalry following his win over Bocianski on Saturday.

The 22-year-old dominated his Polish foe in the ring on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte. He gave Paul a fired-up callout in the post-fight interview following the victory. Now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has responded.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reached out to Paul following the callout. In response, the 25-year-old seemed to downplay Fury's victory. He opined that the crowd at the event was small and that he's going to wait and see how Anderson Silva's boxing match against Bruno Machado goes next month.

According to Helwani, Paul said:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f***. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

See Ariel Helwani's tweet about Paul below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



"Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that's in his home country. Let's see how Anderson Silva's event does." I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury 's victory:

Jake Paul is looking to return to action in August

As of now, it remains to be seen who Jake Paul will face upon his return. However, fans can expect 'The Problem Child' to be fighting in August if everything falls into place.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was last seen in the ring in December 2021. Paul faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their bout from earlier in the year, which the 25-year-old won via split decision. However, there was no controversy in the rematch, as former UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley was knocked out.

Following that victory, Paul became one of the most called out names in boxing. In the months that have followed, he's been linked to fights with Michael Bisping, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and more. However, it appears that Paul's next opponent has been narrowed down to two possible foes.

Tommy Fury remains in the running, as does former UFC middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva. 'The Spider' returns to action next month in Dubai against MMA fighter Bruno Machado. The 47-year-old is coming off significant victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

