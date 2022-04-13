"I beat up world champions in sparring" - Jake Paul reacts to Oscar De La Hoya saying he can beat elite boxers

Oscar De La Hoya, the former 11-time boxing world champion, has praised Jake Paul and his boxing ability. A lineal belt holder in three weight classes, 'The Golden Boy' had nothing but admiration for Paul, expressing that he could even beat some current champions in the sport.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul responded to the recent praise from De La Hoya and reiterated that his ability is finally being recognized as a professional athlete:

"He's right. I know it's cocky but he's right. I beat up world champions in sparring."

He went on to say:

"I'm going to prove that I can beat world champions on the world stage."

It was certainly a bold statement from a man whose professional boxing career started just two years ago. However, the American now holds a record of five straight victories and wins over MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

The former Disney Channel star hopes his boxing will be taken seriously and believes his latest triumph, a knockout win over 'The Chosen One', has done just that. It is hard to argue with Paul, whose performances are being noticed by former boxing greats.

You can watch Jake Paul's full TMZ Sports interview here:

Who's next for Jake Paul?

The boxing star has been very vocal about who he'd like to face as his next opponent. He's often teased a potential superfight with Conor McGregor by provoking the former UFC lightweight champion on social media.

McGregor, who hasn't fought a boxing match since his 2017 defeat to Floyd Mayweather, responded to Paul after the American criticized his ability in a training video the Irishman shared.

It's still unclear as to whether or not this fight will happen. Conor McGregor is expected to return to the UFC, with Dana White not ruling out a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliviera in his comeback.

As of now, we don't know who is next for 'The Problem Child' in his boxing career. Nevertheless, Paul will be hoping his performances can match the potential that is seen in him by De La Hoya.

