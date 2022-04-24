"The Blues are getting spanked" - Jake Paul reps Mo Salah amidst Tommy Fury call outs

Jake Paul is repping a Mohammed Salah jersey as Liverpool take on Everton in the Premier League. The Merseyside derby is the longest running top-flight derby in England.

'The Problem Child' took to his Twitter account to show his support for Liverpool and their talisman Mohamed Salah. He posted a picture on Twitter wearing a Mohamed Salah jersey and captioned it:

"Shouts to Mo Salah @MoSalah Liverpool rivalry today but my apologies to Everton…the Blues are getting spanked by The Reds"

Take a look at Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul @MoSalah



Liverpool rivalry today but my apologies to Everton…the Blues are getting spanked by The Reds. Shouts to Mo SalahLiverpool rivalry today but my apologies to Everton…the Blues are getting spanked by The Reds. Shouts to Mo Salah⚽️@MoSalah Liverpool rivalry today but my apologies to Everton…the Blues are getting spanked by The Reds. https://t.co/SmtSgZb05x

'The Problem Child' does not seem to be bothered by Tommy Fury's call outs. 'TNT' called Paul out after his unanimous decision victory over Daniel Bocianski. Fury dominated the Polish veteran over 6 rounds to claim his eighth victory and keep his unbeaten record intact. Immediately after the fight, 'TNT' called 'The Problem Child' out for another fight.

Paul is currently on a break from boxing as his entire focus is on promoting the mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. However, he does intend to make a comeback and is on the lookout for his next opponent. 'The Problem Child' has previously stated that he will not give 'TNT' another chance.

Jake Paul disses Tommy Fury's win and focuses on Anderson Silva instead

Jake Paul was not very impressed by Tommy Fury's decision win over Daniel Bocianski on Saturday night. 'The Problem Child' spoke to Ariel Helwani about Fury's latest bout and seemed unimpressed. He has shifted his focus to Anderson Silva and will be watching his next fight. Here's what Paul had to say to Helwani when asked about Tommy Fury:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Take a look at the tweet by Ariel Helwani:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury ’s victory:“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.” I asked @jakepaul what he thought of @tommytntfury’s victory:“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

'The Spider' is set to take on fellow Brazillian MMA fighter Bruno Machado on May 14th on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore in Dubai. Paul seems to be interested in taking on the former longtime UFC middleweight champion in the boxing ring next.

Edited by John Cunningham