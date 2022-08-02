Watch: Jake Paul reveals his favorite movie 

Prior to Jake Paul's boxing career, he grew his profile in the entertainment and social media world. In 2016, 'The Problem Child' was a star on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark.

The fighter clearly possesses knowledge of the entertainment industry. He recently revealed his favorite movie while doing a quickfire Q&A on The DAZN Boxing Show.

When asked what his favorite movie was, Paul replied with Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. The feature film included an all-star cast, which included Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine. The most notable name, however, was the lead role played by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who provided a highly-acclaimed performance.

The movie went on to receive many award nominations for its spectacle, including a BAFTA and Oscar for its outstanding visual effects.

While on the show, Jake Paul was also asked who he would take to war with him — the American answered by naming Oleksandr Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko, and Wladimir Klitschko. To further add to the interview's soundbites, he also stated that he'd rather knockout Conor Mcgregor than Nate Diaz.

Watch the full quickfire Q&A with Jake Paul here:

Jake Paul believes he can defeat Canelo Alvarez

Since entering the world of boxing, Paul hasn't shied away from expressing his confidence when talking about his potential opponents. He has repeatedly stated that he believes he can defeat pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez.

While talking to TalkSPORT, the American spoke about a potential clash with the multi-weight world champion in the future, to which he said:

"I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable. And I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol."

Dmitry Bivol, of course, became the second man to defeat Alvarez in his professional career on May 7, and Paul believes he can do the same thing.

As crazy as the comments may seem to many boxing purists, the 5-0 boxer is still only 25-years-old and looks to be taking his career very seriously. A fight looks far from possible right now, but in the future, the bizarre mega-fight could actually materialize.

View Paul's comments here via TalkSPORT's Michael Benson:

